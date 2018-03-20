Man arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl on beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Beach Safety officers in Ormond Beach arrested a man on Sunday for assaulting a teenage girl.

Law enforcement officers said Tomar Un, 37, was arrested just before noon near the Granada beach approach.

Investigators said that two teenage girls were tanning when Un and a friend came over and sat down.

Officers said that the victim told them that the men were intoxicated and were mumbling comments about the girls being attractive. Moments later, the 15-year-old girl said Un groped her chest.

A witness told officer that Un had approached and harassed several other females before groping the teen.

Officers showed up and arrested Un on several charges, including sexual assault.

