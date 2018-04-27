Man arrested in connection with Ormond Beach restaurant robbery, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of an Ormond Beach restaurant that happened Tuesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Dwayne Maynard, 32, was arrested Thursday and charged in Tuesday's armed robbery of King Restaurant on Roscommon Drive.

Detectives said Maynard entered the restaurant during the lunch rush from an open rear door.

Maynard pointed a black handgun at the husband and wife who own the restaurant and demanded all the money in the cash register, which was about $700, deputies said.

Sheriff's detectives had searched for a suspect vehicle seen in surveillance video from the restaurant robbery, deputies said. On Thursday, detectives learned around 1:45 p.m. that Maynard was wanted for committing an armed robbery at a Melbourne pharmacy earlier in the day.

Officials said a deputy later spotted a vehicle matching the one used in Tuesday's robbery at the restaurant.

The vehicle, described by the Sheriff's Office as a four-door 2002 silver Mitsubishi vehicle with a rear spoiler, and Maynard, the registered owner of the car, were seen at the Econo Lodge at U.S. 1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach, deputies said.

Maynard was arrested without incident. Deputies said he was interviewed at the sheriff's district office in Ormond Beach.

Maynard is linked to at least three armed robberies in Central Florida, which include two pharmacy robberies in Brevard County and the Ormond Beach restaurant robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said detectives expect additional charges in the investigation.

Late Thursday, detectives executed search warrants of Maynard's car and hotel room and found several pieces of evidence, including 122 prescription narcotic tablets, deputies said.

Maynard faces three felony charges in the Ormond Beach robbery, including robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm or deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and grand theft, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Maynard is being held at the branch jail on no bail. Deputies said he is also charged under a separate case for parole violation for burglary.

