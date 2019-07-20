Man charged in death of woman who overdosed on her birthday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An accused drug dealer is facing charges after a woman he sold fentanyl to overdosed on her birthday, resulting in her death, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Samantha Stefanczak was found unconscious in a vehicle with another person around 8 p.m. March 24, which was her 22nd birthday. She was given Narcan and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died five days later.

Stefanczak likely thought the drug she purchased from John Mai, 26, was heroin, but it was actually fentanyl, according to a news release.

Mai had already been in jail since April 26, when police say he sold fentanyl to an undercover detective. On Friday, a grand jury delivered a first-degree murder indictment in connection with Stefanczak's death.

His criminal history includes a vehicular homicide conviction when he was 17 years old, for which he served nine years in prison as well as other drug and traffic-related charges.

