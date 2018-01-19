Man arrested on child porn charges was attempting to adopt, deputies say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Volusia County deputies say an Edgewater man who was arrested Thursday on nearly a dozen child pornography possession charges was in the process of trying to adopt a child.

An investigation into Erik Thomas Deemer, 38, began in October after the Volusia County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies said they found that Deemer had numerous child pornography images and videos at his home on Willow Oak Drive in Edgewater. The illegal material featured children between the ages of 4 and 9, a news release said.

In one image a child was bound by rope and tape and in another, older children were wearing diapers and one was using a pacifier, according to authorities.

Deputies said they learned through the course of the investigation that Deemer was in the process of trying to adopt a child. That process has been halted in light of his arrest.

Deemer was arrested Thursday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography. He's being held at the Volusia County Jail on $165,000 bail.

Deputies said they don't believe that any of the children in the images live locally, but anyone who has information that may identify the victims is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-254-1537.

