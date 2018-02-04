Man arrested after Orlando police receive tip about threat to Lana Del Rey

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after police received a tip Friday about a possible kidnapping threat to singer Lana Del Rey, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The threats were reportedly made by Michael Hunt, 43, who is a resident of Riverview, Florida, police said. Detectives considered the information a credible threat and took investigative measures to find Hunt.

Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was scheduled to perform Friday at the Amway Center. Police said officers came into contact Friday evening with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard, one block from the venue.

Hunt was in possession of tickets to the performance and he also had a knife when he was taken into custody, according to Orlando police. At no time was he able to make contact with Del Rey, police said.

Hunt is being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond. Police said the charges are aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon.



After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018

