Man arrested after shots fired, gun pointed at lieutenant's vehicle, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man has been arrested after firing shots and pointing a gun in the direction of a police lieutenant's vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said a lieutenant attempted to run the tag of a gray Kia Soul and maneuvered his vehicle behind the Kia around 1 a.m. Saturday.

As the vehicle turned the corner of State Road 46 and Poplar Avenue, police said the passenger fired approximately five times into the air from his window.

The passenger then pointed the handgun in the direction of the lieutenant's vehicle, police said.

The lieutenant activated his lights and siren. Police said the vehicle failed to yield, and the passenger ultimately bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot near the intersection of Fourth Street and Pomegranate Avenue.

The suspect, who was later identified by police as Ulesey'C O'Neal Jr., was found by officers after a brief foot pursuit. Police said a search of O'Neal revealed he was in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

O'Neal was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Sanford Police Department.

