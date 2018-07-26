Man arrives to Orlando with $4K, Louis Vuitton belt missing from luggage

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Frontier Airlines passenger said he arrived at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday with money and other items stolen out of his checked baggage.

Earl Jackson said he took Frontier Airlines flight 680 -- the red eye flight -- from Denver International to Orlando, and he checked one piece of luggage.

"I’m OCD, so you could tell if someone went through your bag," he said.

Jackson said he knew right away his bag had been opened.

"I had my pillow in there, and then a dirty clothes bag with my dirty clothes in it. My sandals were sitting on top of that, so the bottom of my sandals were facing up and wouldn’t get anything dirty," he said. "When I opened up the bag, it was all twisted."

He said a Louis Vuitton belt was missing and so was a pair of Beats headphones.

"I looked into where my jeans were at the bottom of the bag, where I had my money, and my money was missing," he said.

He said $4,000 from casino winnings that was in his jeans had vanished.

Jackson said he immediately filed a report with Frontier Airlines.

He then filed one with Orlando police, and said he would be contacting Denver police, as well.

News 6 contacted Frontier Airlines, and a spokesman said they've launched an investigation to find out who got into Jackson's luggage, and where along the way from Denver to Orlando it happened.

Jackson said he wants to press charges.

"There shouldn’t be an opportunity for people to invade people’s space, especially when we pay them to ship our bag on top of it," he said.

Frontier said Jackson did exactly what any passenger should do if they think someone has stolen items out of their checked luggage.

A representative said they need a report filed within 24 hours, so the investigation is fresh.

Sadly, he said, cash and electronics that are stolen from checked luggage are not covered by the airline.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.