Man barricades self in Daytona Beach home after deadly shooting, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man barricaded himself inside a home in Daytona Beach after a deadly shooting, officials said.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, a pizza deliveryman heard a fight between two people, followed by a gunshot.

Police quickly found a woman dead on Maple Street. News 6 is told the suspected shooter ran inside a home when police arrived, which is why police have a house blocked off the road near Orange Avenue. They were negotiating with him Saturday night.

It's not clear what relationship, if any, the shooter had with the woman who was killed.

"My main concern is my officers out there with a barricaded suspect with a gun in a house, so the goal is to get him out and get him in custody and get the pieces together and wrapping this up," Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said.

Capri said they are prepared to be there for however long it takes to get the man out of the house.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.