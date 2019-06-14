Florida man brings 4-year-old girl with him to commit burglaries, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl tagged along while a man lurked around residences and committed burglaries, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday from a witness who saw a man and a little girl, both carrying large bags, prowling on a neighbor's property on the 100 block of Charles Street.

The property owner then realized that someone had taken his boat, which had been suspended in the air by the dock, put it in the water, then tampered with the wires in an attempt to get it to start, the affidavit said.

A witness said she saw the man, later identified as 35-year-old James Giambra, in the boat and heard the girl ask, "What are you doing?" as he attempted to start it, according to the report.

Shortly before noon, deputies said they received another report of a man and a girl walking through yards and looking in utility sheds on Coleman Street.

A witness stood on the outside deck speaking with deputies and although she said no one was home, deputies heard a man's voice coming downstairs and realized that Giambra had broken in, records show.

Giambra told deputies he was inside the home and unarmed, so they went with their guns and Tasers drawn to take him into custody, according to the report.

Deputies said the 4-year-old girl was at the bottom of the stairs, crying hysterically.

The girl handed a deputy an iPod touch, which she admitted taking from a car parked in the homeowner's garage. The girl's pink hat was found in the vehicle, the report said.

Burnt tin foil, a blue straw, methamphetamine and several stolen sets of keys were found in Giambra's pocket, according to the affidavit. He denied doing anything wrong.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect, burglary and grand theft.

The girl's grandmother took her home.

