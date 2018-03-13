Man caught stealing peacock outside Florida home, police say

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police say a suspected bird-snatcher was recorded stealing a peacock outside a home Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man approaching a group of peacocks and attempting to grab several of them.

That's when, police say, he was able to snatch one of the birds and tuck it under his arm while an angry mob of peacocks chased him from behind.

The homeowner filed a complaint with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Neighbors told police they did not recognize the suspect's red truck and believe he doesn't live in the area.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

