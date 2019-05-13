Man caught with gun and 2 gun magazines at Disney bag check

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old Daytona Beach man was caught at Disney bag check with a gun and two gun magazines in his backpack on May 7, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Terry Bruce was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Investigators responded to the Walt Disney World Ticket and Transportation Center around 1 p.m., according to court records.

The court records show Bruce told a security member the gun was his 9 mm Hi-Point.

Bruce told him he usually keeps the gun in his car, according to court documents.

The suspect told the security member he forgot the gun was in his bag.

Investigators said Bruce told the Disney employee he does not have a concealed carry license.

One of the gunmagazines contained seven bullets, the other gun magazine contained 10 bullets, according to court documents.

Bruce told investigators he had every intention of leaving the gun his car.

"When we found the weapon, we engaged law enforcement. The arrest is a law enforcement matter," a Disney spokesperson said.

Disney said the park rules outline prohibited items including firearms and weapons of any kind.

