Man charged with homicide after heroin overdose in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was arrested in Winter Springs on homicide charges after police say he provided a man with heroin laced with fentanyl.

Christopher J. Toro was arrested Wednesday in the death of Alfonso Pagan.

According to Winter Springs police, officers were called to an overdose on Sept. 23. During a three-month investigation, authorities said they discovered that Toro gave Pagan fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in his death.

In late November, the associate medical examiner determined Pagan's cause of death was combined drug toxicity, and it was his opinion that the proximate cause of death was from fentanyl and heroin, police said.

Toro was arrested on a charge of homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance.

