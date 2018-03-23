Man charged with murder in connection with Kissimmee homicide

Angel Luis Olmeda-Rivera and two men he may have spoke with before allegedly murdering another man.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was found dead near an auto body business on March 14, according to officials from the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police have not identified the victim or said how he died, but they did say that his body had obvious signs of trauma when it was found on Donegan Avenue.

Angel Luis Olmeda-Rivera, who was already in the Osceola County Jail on burglary charges, has been charged with murder in connection with the unidentified man's death.

Police said Olmeda-Rivera had brief interactions with two unknown males around the time of the homicide and they are looking for those two men because they could be potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identities of the two potential witnesses is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

