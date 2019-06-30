Man critically hurt in DeLand crash

DeLAND, Fla. - A man suffered critical injuries in a crash Saturday in DeLand, police said.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. The DeLand Police Department learned of the collision near South Amelia and East Volusia avenues just after 6:20 p.m.

A driver in a red car was trying to turn left to enter the back parking lot of the Sanborn Center when the driver of a green truck attempted to pass the car in a southbound lane. This caused the car to hit the rear passenger side of the truck, police said, according to a preliminary investigation.

The truck then skidded into a power pole, and the driver was taken to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford in critical condition.

The people inside the car weren't hurt.

