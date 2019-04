A 28-year-old man died Sunday after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was driving his ATV on Tammi Drive when his vehicle left the roadway and he hit a tree.

The driver was ejected from the ATV and later died at the hospital, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.