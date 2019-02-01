Man dies in DeLand shooting, police say

Sept. 29, 2006: Christopher Williams, 27, went to Essex Elementary School in Essex, Vt., looking for his ex-girlfriend, a teacher. He couldn't find her, but fatally shot one teacher and wounded another. Williams also killed his…

DeLAND, Fla. - The DeLand Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday.

Police received a call about shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Police said the man, who is described to be in his 50s, was found shot near a vacant lot in the 300 block of West Euclid Avenue.

The man was with other people sitting around a campfire at the time. Police said preliminary reports are that a masked gunman dressed in black approached on foot, shot the victim and then fled on foot.

Police are at the scene Thursday night gathering evidence as they search for the shooter.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.