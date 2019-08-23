Man exposed himself to juvenile outside Aldi, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man exposed himself to a juvenile outside an Aldi grocery store then drove away, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim was at the store on Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee around 1 p.m. Sunday when the man pulled up in a silver four-door sedan, made eye contact with the juvenile and exposed himself.

The victim immediately looked away and the man drove off, according to the report.

He's described as 20 to 30 years old, with short dark hair and dark eyes. He was wearing diamond studs in both ears.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

