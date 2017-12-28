Man exposed himself to women at Deltona Walmart during holiday shopping, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are on the lookout for a man who they said exposed himself to women at a Deltona Walmart off Howland Boulevard.

"It's scary, because I have young children," one Walmart shopper said.

"That's kind of deranged -- going around looking for somebody to -- I don't know why somebody would do that," another shopper said.

Wednesday night, shoppers and deputies were on the lookout for the exposer, who was wearing a blue shirt and dark sunglasses.

Deputies said he was caught on surveillance video after he followed a woman around the Walmart store and exposed himself.

"I wouldn't want to be walking around Walmart with my kids and somebody do that to me," said Renee Stevens, who was shopping at the store.

"It's alarming," Tina Colon said. "I came here all the time. I've never had any issues."

Detectives said the incident happened during last-minute holiday shopping around 12 p.m. Saturday. That's when a Walmart surveillance video shows a dark-colored car believed to be the vehicle the man used to get to the store.

With the suspect on the loose, Rhonda Mullis said she's going to take extra steps to stay safe.

"I'm always careful to park in the light, and look all around, make sure nobody is following you. Just be cautious​," Mullis said.

​There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man.

