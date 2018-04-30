Man falls to his death from Daytona Beach Shores resort, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A 25-year-old Ohio man fell to his death Sunday night from the fifth floor of a beachside resort in Volusia County, authorities said.

Officials said Delroy Chance, 25, of Toledo, died in the fall, which was reported around 10 p.m. at the Sea Club IV resort at 3229 South Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores.

A 911 caller said it appeared that a man had leaped off the building, and officers found Chance dead on a walkway.

Witnesses said Chance was running on the fifth floor when he jumped over the railing, according to officials. There was no indication that anyone else was involved, police said.

It's not known why Chance jumped, and the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities said Chance was a guest at the hotel and was on vacation with his family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jessica Long, of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety, at 386–763–5347.

