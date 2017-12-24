Man fatally shot at Ocala hotel, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was fatally shot overnight at an Ocala hotel, Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies said they were called to the scene of a shooting at Queens Garden Resort on South Pine Avenue around midnight Saturday.

When authorities arrived at the resort, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground, deputies said.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries until he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, authorities said. Deputies have not yet released the victim's name.

Deputies said they are still investigating the shooting and urged anyone with information to call detectives at 352-368-3542.

