Man found shot to death in Osceola County neighborhood

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in a Kissimmee-area neighborhood, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Yellow Bay Drive in the Hammock Trail subdivision.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area and found a man who had been fatally wounded.

Deputies said two men were seen running from the area.

"This is an isolated incident and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 407-348-2222," the Sheriff's Office said in a news released. "Anyone with information can also call Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000."

No other details, including the victim's name or a description of the assailants, have been released.

