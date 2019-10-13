Man from Tennessee drowned at Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 43-year-old man from Tennessee drowned on Sunday at Ormond Beach while swimming, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Authorities said the man went into an unguarded part of the ocean around 2 p.m. near Maverick Resort in Ormond Beach and was caught in a rip current.

Beach Safety arrived at the scene after getting a 911 call, they said, and found two victims in the surf and a bystander on the beach.

Authorities said they brought the unconscious man to shore and they initiated CPR.

They transported the man to a hospital and authorities said he was pronounced dead.

Beach Safety workers said they have rescued about 81 people from rip currents this weekend alone.

