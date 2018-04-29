Man in critical condition after Casselberry officer-involved shooting

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Police said in a news release officers responded to a disturbance on Griggs Avenue around 9:22 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 41-year-old white male and a 37-year-old black male engaged in a confrontation, police said.

Investigators said the white man had a gun and refused to comply with officers commands.

Police said the man opened fire at the officers and the other victim.

Two Casselberry police officers fired their weapons and shot the man with the gun, police said.

He was sent to the hospital for surgery.

At last check, he was listed in stable, but critical condition.

Authorities said the second victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

He was also sent to the hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Casselberry police have not released the names of the officers who opened fire or the names of the people involved in the initial disturbance call.

Investigators said charges are pending against the man who fired his weapon at officers.

No other details are available. Check back for updates to this developing story.

