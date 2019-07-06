Man indirectly struck by lightning in Ocala

Copyright 2015 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County firefighters said a man was indirectly struck by lightning.

Investigators said he was on a ladder outside a home on Northwest 57th Lane in Ocala when the bolt hit a nearby tree.

The electricity spread to the ladder, according to investigators.

The man is at a hospital. Firefighters said the man is expected to be OK.

When investigators arrived on the scene, the man was not complaining about any pain, according to firefighters.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.