Man killed when plane crashes near Eustis airport, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in a plane crash at 19803 Eustis Airport Road, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived to the scene to find an overturned red and white Trike aircraft and a body laying nearby.

A witness, Russell Smith, said he saw the plane hopping up and down on the runway before the pilot flew south, went beyond the trees and then he heard the plane crash.

Smith said he ran to the crash site, where he found the pilot dead, laying underneath the plane.

Deputies said Smith and a few other people from a nearby church lifted the plane off the victim.

Sheriff's Office officials said the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.