Man accused of punching HOA board member in fight over parking spots

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Roofers captured a picture of two roped off parking spots that were at the center of an alleged HOA scuffle at the Trailwoods Condominiums.

Wednesday night's assault landed the vice president of the board, 77-year-old William Wood, on the ground and the tenant, 52-year-old Michael Palmier, behind bars, authorities said.

"I was told by one of the residents that one of our other residents had cordoned off his two parking spots, which don't belong to him, but they're assigned to you. He didn't want the roofers because we're getting new roofs to park there," Wood said.

Wood said he walked over to remove the barricade when Palmier rushed outside, yelling for Wood to stop.

"He just pushed me down in the parking lot and I bumped the back of my head and it's bleeding," Wood told a 911 operator. "When I got up, I couldn't believe that it happened. It was a quite a surprise."

Resident Aaron Solomon said he was shocked when he heard about the alleged assault.

"This man has done a lot for this community here. I mean, just to go ahead and do something like that, it's just unbelievable," Solomon said.

Palmier is charged with battery and has bonded out of jail. He declined to go on camera, but told News 6 that he roped off his parking spots to protect his property from the debris.

He said Woods was the aggressor and he never pushed him down. He has also hired an attorney.

Woods said he'll be speaking with the president of the HOA to see if there is any action they can take against Palmier.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.