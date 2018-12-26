Suspect shoots man after witnessing domestic dispute, deputies say

OSCEOLA, Fla. - Osceola County deputies say a man went over to a home when he heard arguing then fatally shot the man who lived there Christmas Day.

Deputies were called to Montclair Way in Kissimmee where they found Robert Hugh-Patrick Gray, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jonathan Velasquez, 24, admitted to shooting the man after witnessing an argument, according to a news release.

Deputies said Velasquez told them he heard arguing coming from the home and because he was afraid the argument would escalate, he went upstairs to retrieve his firearm. When Velasquez came back outside to Gray's backyard, he saw a woman slap Gray then go back inside the home, according to authorities.

At that point, deputies said Velasquez went to confront Gray and when Gray got within 10 feet of him, he fired his weapon, shooting Gray.

Gray died at Poinciana Medical Center. Velasquez is facing a murder charge.

