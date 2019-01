Sept. 29, 2006: Christopher Williams, 27, went to Essex Elementary School in Essex, Vt., looking for his ex-girlfriend, a teacher. He couldn't find her, but fatally shot one teacher and wounded another. Williams also killed his…

CLERMONT, Fla. - A man was shot in the parking lot at the Sundance Apartments in Clermont on Wednesday, according to Clermont police.

Police said they are looking for three vehicles that fled the scene, and the staging area is at the Walmart across the street.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.