Man shot at Orlando WWE complex returns to another event

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man arrested three years ago for trying to break into the World Wrestling Entertainment complex in Orlando was spotted Wednesday night at another WWE event.

Orange County sheriff's deputies shot Armando Montalvo, 31, after, they said, he charged at them with something in his hand on Aug. 31, 2015.

Cellphone video shows Montalvo ignoring a deputy's commands to leave the WWE facility as he tried to break down glass doors.

WWE staff said that, at the time, Montalvo was obsessed with a female wrester, and he wanted to be a star wrestler.

Montalvo was arrested and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing. He was twice found not competent to stand trial.

On Wednesday, Montalvo posted videos of himself to his Instagram account from outside Full Sail University's event center, where WWE was recording its NXT match.

In one clip, Montalvo is seen howling at the crowds of people who gathered outside.

"My new wrestling name is Regeneration Flex," he says in another clip. In the video, he addresses what happened to him in 2015.

"(Vince) McMahon's people like to make things up," he said. "Oh, my God, he's waving a big thick chain on our property. Trespass him. Lock him up."

Some asked online if Montalvo should have been allowed at Wednesday's event.

News 6 checked court records from every case that has been filed against him since 2015.

Those records show he was banned from the WWE Performance Center, but Wednesday's event was at Full Sail University, which is 2.5 miles away.

Nothing said he couldn't be there.

"You see, I'm bigger than NXT," he said in a video clip. "I'm bigger than that whole organization. I'm bigger than McMahon."

A Full Sail University spokesperson told News 6 that deputies who worked the event were notified about Montalvo.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was no report filed, and Montalvo was not arrested. He is currently appealing the case from his 2015 incident and, according to court records, he is representing himself.

