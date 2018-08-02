Man shot, critically wounded in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A man was shot and critically injured early Thursday in Ocala, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:44 a.m. at 2952 NE 14th Street.

"A male victim, with multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to the trauma hospital and is currently in critical condition," Ocala police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION:

