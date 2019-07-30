Man shot dead in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Carter Street around 1:20 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police found the man with gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Neighbor tells me she heard 4 to 5 gunshots and stayed inside.... after man was killed next door on Carter Street @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/oJpK81ik01 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 30, 2019

Police said they are looking for a white SUV with broken back windows.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-423-8477.

No other details were immediately available.

