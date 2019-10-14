Man sought in Florida slaying, rape arrested in Atlanta, sheriff says

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - A man accused of killing one woman and sexually battering and abducting another in Florida earlier this month has been arrested in Atlanta.

Taiwan Blandin, of Frostproof, was captured Saturday after fleeing from Atlanta police and crashing a stolen car.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Blandin sexually battered and kidnapped an 18-year-old woman there Oct. 1.

Judd said Blandin drove the teen that day to a mobile home and went inside, giving her time to escape in Blandin's car.

Judd said Blandin followed the woman and shot at her, wounding her 81-year-old neighbor before leaving. Deputies who returned to the mobile home found an older woman fatally shot.

Blandin is being held in Atlanta. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

