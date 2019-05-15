Man stabbed in neck during fight outside hookah lounge, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A fight outside a hookah lounge Tuesday night resulted in a man being stabbed in the neck, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Sevilla Plaza, outside Escape Hookah Lounge, around 8 p.m., but by that point, the victim and the suspect, later identified as Sidney Ward, were both on their way to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

Surveillance video showed Ward and the victim approach each other and start arguing then the victim is seen clutching his neck while Ward had what appeared to be a knife in his hand, the report said.

After the stabbing, the victim left in a red Mazda while the suspect left in a black sedan, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they went to Osceola Regional Medical Center to speak with Ward, who was being treated for a wound on his hand, and the victim. Both men said they knew each other but wouldn't provide details on what the argument was about, the report said.

Ward admitted to "hitting" the victim in the neck with a knife, according to the affidavit.

Ward was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

