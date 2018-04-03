Man stabbed to death at Burger King in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday during a fight at a Burger King in Volusia County, deputies said.

The fatal stabbing was reported at 2:31 a.m. at the Burger King at 2790 Elkcam Blvd. in Deltona.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to Halifax Health in Deltona, where he died.

A person of interest has been detained, deputies said.

The names of the victims and person of interest have not been released. It's not known why they were fighting.

BREAKING: Volusia Counth deputies say victim stabbed outside Burger King died at the hospital. Person of interest has been detained. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/v5hYKOwGMI — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 3, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.