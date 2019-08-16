Man steals FBI badge, credit card from car in Tavares, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police have released a photo of a man they say stole a credit card and an FBI badge and credentials.

Police said the man was caught on video Aug. 8 using the credit card at the Family Dollar on East Orange Avenue in Eustis.

"He was also accompanied by one white female and three Hispanic males," police said in a Facebook post. "The victim not only got his credit card stolen from his vehicle in Tavares but also his FBI badge and credentials."

The theft possibly occurred July 25 at the Circle K on Duncan Drive, said police, who added that they were contacted by the victim on Aug. 6 about the missing badge and other items. The victim said he was getting gas when another man in a blue older model Honda Civic asked him for money, according to police.

The man told police that he didn't realize anything was missing until July 28, when he was preparing to head home from Washington, D.C.

The man told police that his gold FBI badge, his FBI identification card, a personal credit card, a U.S. passport card and a GPS were stolen. He valued the items at $500, police said.

Police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the man.

"We once again are requesting your amazing detective skills to help identify the male in these still surveillance photos," police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Tavares Police Department.

