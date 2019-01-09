Man tries to rob woman waiting for an Uber -- turns out, she's a UFC fighter

If you are going to rob someone, make sure that person isn’t an accomplished UFC fighter.

That was the moral of the story for one man in Brazil on Saturday night.

UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana was waiting for an Uber right outside her apartment in Jacarepagua near Rio de Janerio when a man approached and tried to steal her phone, according to an article on mmajunkie.com.

Viana told the website that the man was armed, but Viana quickly realized that the man had a fake gun that ultimately was found out to be made of cardboard paper.

That is when things got rough for the man.

Very rough, actually.

“I threw two punches and a kick,” Viana said. “He fell, then I caught him a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police.’”

With the man’s face bloodied and swollen, Viana kept the man’s arm in a kimura-like position until police arrived to arrest him.

Viana said the man begged for her to let him go, saying he was just asking for the time.

“I said, ‘Asked for the time my a--,’ because he saw I was very angry,” Viana said. “I said I wouldn’t let go and that I was going to call the police. He said ‘Call the police then,’ because he was scared I was going to beat him up more.”

That seemed to be the judgment the man showed throughout the entire incident.

Given what Viana did to him, sitting in a jail cell was a safer option.



