Man uses roach spray, nunchucks to quiet down neighbors, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police say they've arrested a man on suspicion he used nunchucks and roach spray on his neighbors.

DBPD officers say Larry Adams intentionally sprayed five people and threatened to shoot them Monday.

Two witnesses told police they originally left their apartment on the 400 block of north Charles Street to tell neighbors to lower the volume of the music coming from a car outside their building.

The people inside the car told officers they were celebrating the 18th birthday of one of them, according to Adams' arrest affidavit.

Adams also left his apartment around 1 a.m. and was verbally combative with the group by the car. The victims told police Adams cursed and made threats to the group, even threatening to shoot them, according to Adams' arrest affidavit.

The group began to argue with Adams, and that's when the 61-year-old pulled out a can and sprayed the neighbors with roach spray, according to the police report. Adams then proceeded to threaten the victims with nun chucks.

The victims evaded the attack and instead, Adams struck the car. The nunchucks bounced back and struck him in the forehead, according to police.

Adams opted to call 911 as did two of the victims.

Officers say they found Adams with a small cut to his forehead. Upon checking his home, they found one nunchuck, one can of pepper spray, one empty can of roach spray, a silver box containing a loaded semiautomatic handgun magazine and projectiles inside a sock on Adams' bed next to where a child was sleeping.

Police arrested Adams on aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges. He's now being held in the Volusia County Jail.

