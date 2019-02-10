Man walking bicycle on road is struck, killed by vehicle, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after a Saturday night crash on U.S. 441 in Marion County, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim, a 59-year-old man from Ocala, was walking his bicycle south along the inside lane of U.S. 441 around 10:50 p.m. Authorities said he was struck by a 2009 Mazda also traveling south, throwing him into the median of the road.

According to the crash report, the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states that charges are pending against the Mazda's driver.

