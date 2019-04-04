Man wanted for felony shoots, kills self during traffic stop, according to Kissimmee Police

A patrol car is seen flipped over on John Young Parkway.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department said a 48-year-old man wanted on suspicion of child porn shot and killed himself during a traffic stop.

Police said an officer walked away uninjured after the investigator's car flipped over while the officer was responding to a scene on John Young Parkway.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers were attempting to pull over the suspect, according to police.

Authorities said two small kids were in the car at the time.

Officers were able to safely remove the kids.

The suspect took his own life, according to police.

Police said the kids were not in the car when the 48-year-old man took his own life.

No one else was injured, according to investigators.

John Young Parkway was briefly shut down as a result of the crash.

All lanes have reopened.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.