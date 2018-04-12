Man who allegedly abducted Orlando woman arrested, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man detectives believe is responsible for an abduction of an Orlando woman has been arrested, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman needed a ride to a bus in Orlando, and the man agreed to take her to the bus.

According to deputies, the woman told them she blacked out in a car and woke up struggling to get away from the man. Investigators told News 6 she ran for help down a road in a rural Clermont neighborhood.

Officials said deputies responded April 3 to a report about a woman who was running and appeared to be in need of help in the area of Triple E Road in Clermont.

The victim provided detectives with a description of the man's car. Officials said a car matching the description was captured on a Florida Department of Transportation camera traveling on the Florida Turnpike during the time frame of the abduction.

Detectives were able to identify the registered owner of the car as Axel Rivera-Pagan, 41, of Homosassa, Florida, officials said.

Rivera-Pagan was positively identified in a photo lineup by the victim, and officials said Rivera-Pagan resembled the composite sketch.

The Citrus County man was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Office at Red Lobster in Spring Hill, where he was employed, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials said he was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Detectives continue to investigate and will work with crime scene investigators to collect evidence from Rivera-Pagan's car, officials said.

