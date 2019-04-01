Man who exposed himself to victim had condoms, lotion in pocket, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A man who exposed himself to a woman before smacking her on the backside was found with condoms and lotion in his pocket thanks in part to the victim's boyfriend tracking him down, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said the victim was walking to The Blind Pig pub around 1 a.m. Sunday to meet with her boyfriend when a man later identified as Michael Lothery, 27, started following her and asked where she was going.

When she replied that she was going to meet her boyfriend at the bar, Lothery pulled his pants down to expose himself to the victim, according to the report.

Lothery asked the victim to touch him inappropriately and when she refused and told him to leave her alone, he smacked her on the backside and told her that her boyfriend didn't need to know what happened, the affidavit said.

Police said the victim's boyfriend saw the woman crying and shaking when she got to the bar and she told him what happened, prompting him to follow Lothery as he walked away from the scene of the incident.

The victim's boyfriend called 911 and provided updates on Lothery's location until officers arrived, according to the report.

Lothery told police that he was outside the bar but he denied exposing himself or inappropriately touching the victim, the affidavit said. When officers searched Lothery, they said they found six condoms and a bottle of lotion in his pocket.

Lothery, who is a transient, was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and battery.

