Man who poured boiling water on child arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was once accused of putting a 3-year-old girl in an oven has again been arrested on a child abuse charge, this time accused of pouring boiling hot water on a boy who had an accident, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a day care worker noticed burn marks on a 3-year-old boy's back on Sept. 26 and contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families to investigate.

The child told adults that "Terry burned me" after he had an accident on the floor at Terry May's apartment. The child was wearing a T-shirt when May grabbed a pot from the stove and poured the water down the boy's back, records show.

Through the investigation, deputies said they learned the child's caretaker was in a hospital at the time the abuse happened, which was about two weeks before a day care worker noticed the injury. The woman allowed the boy to stay with May because he is related to her boyfriend.

When the woman asked May and his wife about the injury, they claimed the children were playing on the trampoline when the child was dragged across the surface and got the burn, according to the affidavit.

May, 47, was arrested Thursday on a charge of child abuse causing great bodily harm.

Records show May faced a similar charge in 2018 when a 3-year-old girl accused him of putting her in an oven. The girl also said May hit her with a belt, and she had several injuries across her body, according to a news release.

The state was unable to prosecute that case.

"We are doing everything within our power to make sure the justice system does its job here. How someone could even think about pouring boiling water on a toddler escapes me. But as the 3-year-old victim in this case told one of our deputies: 'Terry burned me,'" Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.