Manatee, calf stuck behind marina in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A manatee and her calf have been stuck for days in a retention area in Daytona Beach and wildlife officials don't yet know how to get them out.

A spokesman from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said witnesses first reported the pair behind Halifax Harbor Marina on Thursday, not long after Hurricane Dorian brought wind and rain to the area.

Due to the steep slopes, depths and other dangerous conditions, it wouldn't be safe for crews to attempt a rescue behind the structure where they're located.

FWC personnel plan to meet with the city's public works department to come up with a solution to save the sea cows.

"Staff are indicating that they cannot remove the panels – our first thought was to cut a 'door' in the wall since the manatee cow is continually trying to get out of the structure. Options are being looked at and will be discussed," an FWC public information officer wrote in an email.

Wildlife officials said they hope to come up with a solution that will bring the duo to safety together.

