Man's body found in freshly dug backyard hole in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - When officers learned of a “suspicious incident” at a home on Delicata Drive, they went out to investigate -- and found a large, freshly dug hole containing a man’s body, the Orlando Police Department said Friday night.

Marcos A. Llluveras, 44, has been named as the victim. He did not live at the house, police said.

Officers were called to the home just after 8:10 a.m. The hole had been dug in the backyard.

Police executed a search warrant and discovered Llluveras’ remains.

An active investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

No other information has been provided.

