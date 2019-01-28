Map: Goodwill, Habitat ReStore see surge of donations inspired by Marie Kondo

A table on sale at a Central Florida Habitat ReStores location. People inspired by the Netflix show with Marie Kondo are donating their furnishings and more. (Image: WKMG)

Before you try to "Marie Kondo" your home, it's a good idea to know where to take the items that don't bring you joy or where to scoop up great bargains on said donated things.

The tidying method is creating new options for people in search of items for their homes at a great bargain. NPR reports thrift stores around the U.S. are swamped with people bringing in their stuff after being inspired by Netflix's "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo."

Thankfully Central Florida is home to nonprofits that accept donated home furnishings and clothing.

Habitat for Humanity's ReStores and Goodwill are two area nonprofits benefiting from the swell of donations and in turn helping people save big on furnishings and home goods.

Habitat ReStores sell donated new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods, building materials and more. The money from the sales is used to help communities around the world.

Click through the map below to find all the Habitat ReStore locations in Central Florida and click here to find a Goodwill location near you.

