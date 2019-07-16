Mom runs 3-hour, 11-minute marathon pushing triple stroller with kids on board

Get ready to throw some raised hands emojis: A 35-year-old mother of three has set a new Guinness World Record for running the fastest marathon while pushing a triple stroller, according to Runners World magazine.

The race took place late last month.

Cynthia Arnold, 35, maintained a sub-7:20 pace for all 26.2 miles. She clocked in at 3 hours, 11 minutes as a final time, which is blazing fast, especially considering she had her three children in tow, who are ages 6, 4 and 1.

Their total weight, combined with the weight of the stroller, was 185 pounds, Runners World said.

Could you run a 3:11 marathon pushing 185 pounds? We couldn’t run one even without the extra towing!

Last year, Arnold broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon while pushing a triple stroller.

This year, she wanted to take it one step further. Both records were set in Missoula, Montana. Here's a photo of Arnold from the half marathon.

Arnold ran a trail marathon in February and often trained without the stroller and the kids. But she loaded up the children a few times, including for a 17-mile “confidence booster,” the magazine said.

Arnold told Runners World that her kids enjoy the rides -- and they sometimes nap.

The race wasn’t completely stress-free.

Minutes before the starting gun went off, Arnold’s video camera on her stroller fell off. In order to qualify for a world record, the attempt must be taped in full. Luckily, she did manage to reattach the camera and keep it on throughout the race.

“I was laughing with my husband about throwing the stroller into a ditch or off a cliff, you know, say goodbye to that heavy old thing,” Arnold told the magazine. “But I would never really do that. I tear up when I think any day could be the last day my oldest daughter goes for a run in the stroller.”

We'll leave you with this cute video of Arnold handing her kids some Popsicles. Be sure to check out her marathon finish below. Moms really can do anything, can't they?

