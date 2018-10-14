Deputy left with serious injuries after patrol vehicle crashes, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered incapacitating injuries after crashing and flipping in his patrol car, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning on Southeast 38th Street in Marion County. The deputy involved is 29-year-old Timothy Fretts.

According to the crash report, Fretts was driving north in a marked 2015 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle on 38th Street while responding to a call. The report states that the SUV's right tires left the road, which caused the vehicle to lose traction.

Troopers said the SUV hit a mailbox, a utility box and a utility pole before spinning around the pole and flipping over. The vehicle then landed on its wheels.

Officials said Fretts was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

