Marion County investigators seize 117 vials of THC oil during traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies arrested a 23-year-old man Friday after investigators found 117 vials of THC oil in a gym bag in the suspect's car during a traffic stop.

The arrest prompted the sheriff's office to warn parents about an ongoing issue with kids in the area vaping THC oil through vape pens.

Authorities are asking parents to look out for this new trend.

A deputy pulled Tyler Heft over for speeding, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said when the deputy started talking to Heft, he could smell marijuana.

After a search of the car; marijuana, 117 vials of packaged THC oil and $270 were found in the vehicle.

Heft was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to the Marion County Jail.

