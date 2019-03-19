Marion County K-9 helps arrest kidnapping suspect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County investigators arrested a kidnapping suspect Monday night.

The Ocala Police Department received a report a man had stolen a truck from the CVS on 27th Avenue with a 6-year-old sleeping in the backseat, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Drhyromi Q'Jave Maxwell is accused of leaving the 6-year-old near the Krystal restaurant on State Road 200.

Investigators said officers found the stolen truck on MLK Bouelvard.

Authorities said during a pursuit the the sheriff's officer started to assist with the situation as the pursuit hit their jurisdiction.

The sheriff's office said Maxwell eventually left the truck and ran from the scene toward the area of 170th Avenue and Highway 314.

The suspect did not listen to the K-9 warnings, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators with the help of the team's K-9 were able to catch the suspect.

Maxwell is being charged with multiple felonies.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.