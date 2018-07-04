Marion County man missing after car spotted crossing several state lines

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Marion County man who was last seen at his home on Northeast 49th Court in Silver Springs on June 10.

Deputies said the family of Emery Jordan Mcintosh, 30, has received several toll violations that put his vehicle in New Jersey, Delaware and Kansas, but they’re unable to determine if he was actually in the vehicle during the time his car went through the tolls.

The family then received a notice his vehicle had been towed in Oakland, California, on June 21 after it had been sitting for several days.

Mcintosh is described as black, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Mcintosh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.